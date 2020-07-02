LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $190.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. LHC Group traded as high as $175.34 and last traded at $174.33, with a volume of 3339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.32.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LHCG. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 4,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

