LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $190.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. LHC Group traded as high as $175.34 and last traded at $174.33, with a volume of 3339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.32.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LHCG. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 4,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Southwestern Energy Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade
Southwestern Energy Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade
OncoCyte Stock Price Down 40.9% Following Analyst Downgrade
OncoCyte Stock Price Down 40.9% Following Analyst Downgrade
Netflix Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade
Netflix Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade
BioHiTech Global Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings
BioHiTech Global Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade
OncoCyte Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade
OncoCyte Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report