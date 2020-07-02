FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Price Up 11.7% Following Strong Earnings

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)’s share price rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $163.65 and last traded at $156.66, approximately 17,958,147 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 496% from the average daily volume of 3,011,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.22.

The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get FedEx alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FedEx from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.17.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 346,929 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $52,459,000 after buying an additional 25,873 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.29 and a 200-day moving average of $135.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of -112.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31.

About FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.