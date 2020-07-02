Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $41.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Akero Therapeutics traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 1317272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,015,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,135,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,409,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,478,000 after buying an additional 379,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after buying an additional 180,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 226,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $656.34 million and a PE ratio of -8.92.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

