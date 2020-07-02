Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $41.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Akero Therapeutics traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 1317272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,015,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,135,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,409,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,478,000 after buying an additional 379,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after buying an additional 180,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 226,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $656.34 million and a PE ratio of -8.92.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Southwestern Energy Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade
Southwestern Energy Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade
OncoCyte Stock Price Down 40.9% Following Analyst Downgrade
OncoCyte Stock Price Down 40.9% Following Analyst Downgrade
Netflix Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade
Netflix Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade
BioHiTech Global Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings
BioHiTech Global Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade
OncoCyte Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade
OncoCyte Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report