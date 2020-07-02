Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $0.63, but opened at $0.55. Exela Technologies shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 13,918,173 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $365.45 million during the quarter.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XELA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 541.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118,517 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 6,449.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 417,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 121,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 68,521 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

About Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.