Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$42.00. The stock traded as high as C$33.73 and last traded at C$33.50, with a volume of 474055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.16.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EDV. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Pi Financial set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$38.50 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.95.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Henri De Joux sold 25,500 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.18, for a total transaction of C$846,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,085,429.36. Also, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.35, for a total transaction of C$291,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,077 shares in the company, valued at C$4,272,690.95. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $1,915,860.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.72. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38.

About Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

