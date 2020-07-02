Blink Charging Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,649 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,806% compared to the average daily volume of 160 put options.

In other news, Director Jack Levine bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 50,287 shares of company stock valued at $129,781. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $4.84 on Thursday. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.20.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 123.47% and a negative net margin of 307.75%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

