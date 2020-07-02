Davita Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DVA)

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,086 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,222% compared to the typical volume of 176 put options.

In other Davita news, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $473,833.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,882.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $31,248.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,109 shares of company stock valued at $989,903 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Davita alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Davita by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Davita during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 255.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 257.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Davita in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.38.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $80.64 on Thursday. Davita has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $90.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Davita had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Davita will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.