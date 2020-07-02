Sleep Number Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,602 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,582% compared to the typical volume of 97 put options.

Shares of SNBR opened at $41.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $61.00.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.64. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sleep Number from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Sleep Number from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

In other Sleep Number news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $85,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.