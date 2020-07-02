Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of II-VI Put Options (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,155 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,433% compared to the average daily volume of 61 put options.

IIVI opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 1.28. II-VI has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.66 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that II-VI will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIVI. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $28.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.32.

In other news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $502,599.58. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $725,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 62,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

