Inphi Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,569 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 270% compared to the typical daily volume of 694 call options.

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $116.57 on Thursday. Inphi has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $127.79. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.72.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inphi will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $882,263.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,083.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $1,103,062.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,183 shares in the company, valued at $26,561,483.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,821 shares of company stock worth $16,366,315 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Inphi by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,638,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,884,000 after purchasing an additional 166,552 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Inphi by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,030,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,557 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Inphi by 6.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,706,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,423,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Inphi by 73.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,210,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,812,000 after purchasing an additional 512,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AO Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Inphi by 291.1% in the first quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 1,199,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,926,000 after purchasing an additional 892,417 shares in the last quarter.

IPHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Inphi from $100.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Inphi from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Inphi in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Inphi from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.82.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

