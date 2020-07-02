Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 57,508 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the typical volume of 22,118 call options.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $30,000,738.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,752.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,883 shares of company stock valued at $99,999,851 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,333,790,000 after buying an additional 91,204 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,267,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $544,943,000 after purchasing an additional 123,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $267,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,769,000 after purchasing an additional 130,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $308.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $324.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.84 and a 200-day moving average of $238.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $194.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $197.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.22.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.