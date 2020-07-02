Bloom Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 13,425 call options on the company. This is an increase of 400% compared to the average volume of 2,685 call options.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher White sold 22,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $210,483.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,016.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,854 shares in the company, valued at $997,045.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,755 shares of company stock worth $309,104 over the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 420.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 92,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 37,681 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 29,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 468,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BE opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 3.18. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $14.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $156.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.45 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,384.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.