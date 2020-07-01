Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.01-0.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $156.1-156.1 million.Landec also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.01-0.06 EPS.

Landec stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.94. Landec has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $12.46.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Landec will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNDC. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Landec from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised shares of Landec from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landec has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.60.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,482. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

