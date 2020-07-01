Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.95-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.75-6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.47 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.95-1.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.42.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.