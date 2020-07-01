Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.66-2.76 for the period. Conagra Brands also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.54.0.59 EPS.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.81.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.29%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Conagra Brands from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.38.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,821,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,484 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,911 shares of company stock valued at $12,745,447 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.