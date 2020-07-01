JS Capital Management LLC Has $49.68 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 117.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.3% of JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $49,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,337,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $203.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1,543.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.09. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $204.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Griffin Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.