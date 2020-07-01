Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,173 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.6% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $203.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $204.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $1,543.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.