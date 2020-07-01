Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New $70,000 Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.61. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes purchased 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David C. George purchased 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,970.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,288. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

