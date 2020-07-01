WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Trading 7.8% Higher

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)’s stock price traded up 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.68 and last traded at $27.65, 255,371 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 286,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.46). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.34 million. Analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,279,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,717,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,542,000 after purchasing an additional 546,688 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $12,699,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $6,600,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,766,000 after acquiring an additional 241,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.