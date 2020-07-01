Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 100.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,538 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $1,924,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Paul sold 292,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $30,243,424.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 989,996 shares of company stock valued at $87,815,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

KRTX stock opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.72. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $152.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 145.80 and a current ratio of 145.80.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.58.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

