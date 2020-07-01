Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 110.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 547.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 172.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 139.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 28,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KRTX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.58.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CEO Steven M. Paul sold 292,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $30,243,424.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 555,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $45,012,165.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,519,518.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 989,996 shares of company stock valued at $87,815,106 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $152.00. The company has a current ratio of 145.80, a quick ratio of 145.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.77.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.