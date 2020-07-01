Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Down 13.2% After Insider Selling

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2020

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) shares were down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $18.02, approximately 13,076 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,393,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Specifically, insider Catherine L. Hughes sold 408,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $1,278,702.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,503,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,486,452.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred C. Liggins acquired 729,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $554,703.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,014,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,650,787.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,156,875 shares of company stock worth $24,203,427 over the last quarter. Insiders own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

UONE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Urban One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 1.02.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Latest News

RHS Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 7,481 Microsoft Co.
JS Capital Management LLC Has $49.68 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co.
Menard Financial Group LLC Has $393,000 Position in Microsoft Co.
Microsoft Co. Shares Sold by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New $70,000 Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc.
WSFS Financial Trading 7.8% Higher


