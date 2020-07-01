Analysts Offer Predictions for Restaurant Brands International Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,807,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $673,586,000 after buying an additional 985,113 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 7,718,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $492,722,000 after purchasing an additional 185,438 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,833,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,168,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 22.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,428,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,022,000 after purchasing an additional 992,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,699,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,694,000 after buying an additional 411,155 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $2,148,149.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,936.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.