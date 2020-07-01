Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Medallia were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Medallia by 381.3% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 204,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 161,896 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Medallia by 542.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 283,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medallia by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 149,536 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 3,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $91,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,795,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,866,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $864,487.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,752,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,775,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,754 over the last 90 days.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. Medallia has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.03 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Medallia from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medallia from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

