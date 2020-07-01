Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 25,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 527,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 361,516 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 11,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

NYSE:WFC opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.22. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.