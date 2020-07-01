Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,236.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $203.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $204.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,543.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

