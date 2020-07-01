Fondren Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,000 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fondren Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $203.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,543.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.09. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $204.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

