Invesco Ltd. Sells 20,610 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 299,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,610 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $17,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJW. FMR LLC lifted its position in SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter worth about $16,536,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SJW Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SJW Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in SJW Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $44,887.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

SJW stock opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $74.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.61.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). SJW Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SJW Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.83.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

