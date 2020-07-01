Geode Capital Management LLC Has $13.48 Million Holdings in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.40% of Callaway Golf worth $13,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELY shares. ValuEngine raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.82.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44. Callaway Golf Co has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.70 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is 3.64%.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.