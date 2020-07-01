Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 3,122 Shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Vicor worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the first quarter worth about $1,755,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 24.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vicor by 53.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vicor during the first quarter worth about $1,897,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $401,678.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,041.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 309,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,453,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,847 shares of company stock worth $4,527,676. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. Vicor Corp has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $73.75. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 377.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). Vicor had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vicor Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vicor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Vicor in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

