Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Clearwater Paper worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLW. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

CLW opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Clearwater Paper Corp has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Equities analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Corp will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.