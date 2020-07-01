Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 11.16%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.95-1.15 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.95-1.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

