Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 11.16%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology updated its Q4 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.95-1.15 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.95-1.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Earnings History for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Micron Technology Announces Quarterly Earnings Results
Micron Technology Announces Quarterly Earnings Results
Vistagen Therapeutics Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS
Vistagen Therapeutics Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS
Conagra Brands Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
Conagra Brands Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
Second Sight Medical Products Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS
Second Sight Medical Products Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS
Conagra Brands Announces Earnings Results
Conagra Brands Announces Earnings Results
One Media IP Group Issues Quarterly Earnings Results
One Media IP Group Issues Quarterly Earnings Results


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report