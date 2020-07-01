Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

VTGN opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on VTGN. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.85.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

