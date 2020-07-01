Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.54-0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 2.66-2.76 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research downgraded Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Conagra Brands to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks downgraded Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Conagra Brands from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,821,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $237,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,911 shares of company stock worth $12,745,447 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

