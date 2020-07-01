Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 183.76% and a negative net margin of 994.14%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYES opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Second Sight Medical Products has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $8.96.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Second Sight Medical Products in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

