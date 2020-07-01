Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54.0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2022
Pre-Market guidance to 2.66-2.76 EPS.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Cfra reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Standpoint Research downgraded Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Conagra Brands from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,821,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,911 shares of company stock worth $12,745,447. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

