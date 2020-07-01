ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $189.06

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $189.06 and last traded at $185.63, with a volume of 1534300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $185.63.

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer raised ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

Get ResMed alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.70 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $194,334.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,232.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $397,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,664,315.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,489,904 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $13,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.