FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Knight Therapeutics Inc (TSE:GUD) Issued By National Bank Financial

Knight Therapeutics Inc (TSE:GUD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Knight Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 28th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$3.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.60 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GUD. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$9.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bloom Burton cut Knight Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.25 target price on Knight Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of GUD opened at C$7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.25. The stock has a market cap of $947.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.20. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$4.73 and a 52 week high of C$8.88.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

