Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company The Dime Savings Bank of Williamsburgh. “

DCOM has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Dime Community Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Shares of DCOM opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $446.46 million, a PE ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

