SunTrust Banks Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.83.

PB opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $75.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

