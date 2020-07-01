Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Stock Price Down 17.3%

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2020

Shares of Xander Resources Inc (CVE:XND) fell 17.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, 142,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 136,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of $851,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21.

In other news, Director Marsha Panar sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$30,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 584,071 shares in the company, valued at C$119,734.56.

Xander Resources Company Profile (CVE:XND)

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

