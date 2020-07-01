Legal & General Group Plc Has $813,000 Stock Position in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,847 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Redfin were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 1,772.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Redfin from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,492,107.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $120,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,654 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Redfin stock opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. Redfin Corp has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. Redfin had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Redfin Corp will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

