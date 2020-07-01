PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 240.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 47,330 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

Shares of PBF opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post -5.14 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.