Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 80,812 Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 84.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,736 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 80,812 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMO. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 185,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 22,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 101,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.1578 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

IMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Firstegy cut Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “sell” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.