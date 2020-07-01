Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Up to $85.79

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $88.64, but opened at $85.79. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $77.65, with a volume of 32,655 shares changing hands.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average is $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.28). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie acquired 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $59,549.28. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,870.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Coleman acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.50 per share, with a total value of $51,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

