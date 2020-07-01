Middleby Corp Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Middleby in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.05. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.37 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MIDD. CL King initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Middleby from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

Middleby stock opened at $79.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. Middleby has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $142.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.22 and a 200 day moving average of $85.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Middleby by 9.9% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,681,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,190,000 after purchasing an additional 514,180 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Middleby by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,500,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,124,000 after purchasing an additional 137,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Middleby by 30.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,015,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,507,000 after purchasing an additional 704,112 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,655,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,825,000 after buying an additional 43,861 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Middleby by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,882,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.73 per share, with a total value of $196,371.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $177,679.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.06 per share, with a total value of $101,970.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,169.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,660 shares of company stock valued at $495,723. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

