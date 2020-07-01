Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes Position in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,390 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,461 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.96 million, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

LOB has been the subject of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities cut Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

