Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 853,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $18,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.69. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

