Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 47,783 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,783 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 9.8% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 29.4% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.40. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GFI shares. ValuEngine cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.65.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

