Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Dell were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Dell by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,780,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,196,000 after purchasing an additional 622,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dell by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,260,000 after purchasing an additional 492,516 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,087,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,000 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in Dell during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,177,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dell by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,640,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $4,653,989. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.55. Dell Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $59.17. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dell from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

